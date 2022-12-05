Vaimaye Vellum

Not Available

Perumal (Rajan P. Dev), a corrupt police officer, is transferred to the same area after 20 years. In the past, Perumal's wife died during her delivery and Perumal felt that his newborn son brought him bad luck. Perumal later married Saraswathi (Vennira Aadai Nirmala). Despite being a clever student, Raja was hated by his father while his stepmother Saraswathi took care of him like her own son. One day, Raja witnessed his father Perumal taking bribe from a woman. He stole the bribe from his father and put it in a Hundi. To punish him, Perumal sent his innocent son to jail.