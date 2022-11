Not Available

Vasu (Aadhi) falls in love with Vaishali (Sindhu Menon) during their college days. Vaishali accepts the love of Vasu but clarifies him that her father’s approval is a must for the marriage. Her father disapproves Aadi and marries his daughter off to another guy. After a few years, Aadi becomes an IPS officer and Vaishali kills herself. Aadi is given the responsibility of the investigation. The rest of the story is all about how Aadi cracks the case and brings guilty to book.