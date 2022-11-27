Not Available

It is the year 2024. 27-year old Mick works for Singen Industries, the market leader in information technology. One day his job as an engineer brings him to a HIVE. This enormous, completely sterile building provides a living- and workspace for people whose malfunctioning immune systems would make a life in the outside world impossible. When Mick works on the outside of the massive glass façade, the unbelievable happens: Lilia, his childhood sweetheart, who had been thought dead, enters the room behind the window, and long forgotten feelings come back.