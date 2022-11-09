Valathottu Thirinjal Nalamathe Veedu

Not Available

Aji (Jishnu) after the death of his father is forced by circumstances to take up his brother’s profession of breaking old buildings and selling the scrap. His father had taken a contact to demolished house owned by Aditya Varma (Narendra Prasad) and had taken an advance. If Aji stands to complete the work, he stands to gain over Rs 2 lakhs, which he plans to use for his sister’s marriage. But Varma’s daughter Sangeeta (Bhavana) objects, saying that her cousin had conned her father to sell out. Aji and Sangeeta have arguments and fights that lead them to fall in love with each other!