2013

Valencia

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Valencia is a collaboration between a national community of queer filmmakers to adapt the underground classic memoir into a kaleidoscopic vision of San Francisco's Mission District in the early 90s during the rise of a punk lesbian diaspora told through the experiences of Michelle, a single rootless twenty-something searching for sex and love, drugs and adventure.

Cast

Shawna ElizabethMichelle
Annie DangerMichelle
Tanya WischerathMichelle
Allison JonesMichelle
Morgan BassichisMichelle
Heather AcsMichelle

