Valentin, Pierre & Catalina

My biggest fantasy is to be in a polyamorous relationship with two guys. I want it to be a romantic relationship, but I also want to find guys who will make love to each other when we're having three-way sex. The desire has to be equal between all three of us or it doesn't work for me. I don't think it will be easy to find. I fantasize about dating two guys who are best friends, and then sitting them down and ordering them to have sex with each other while I watch. I want to be the boss. I might join in, but the idea of them wanting me so much that they would be willing to make love to each other is my ultimate fantasy.