Not Available

Valentin, Pierre & Catalina

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Erika Lust Films

    My biggest fantasy is to be in a polyamorous relationship with two guys. I want it to be a romantic relationship, but I also want to find guys who will make love to each other when we're having three-way sex. The desire has to be equal between all three of us or it doesn't work for me. I don't think it will be easy to find. I fantasize about dating two guys who are best friends, and then sitting them down and ordering them to have sex with each other while I watch. I want to be the boss. I might join in, but the idea of them wanting me so much that they would be willing to make love to each other is my ultimate fantasy.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images