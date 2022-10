Not Available

Valentine's Night is a 2012 Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Krishan Kumar and Baadal, featuring Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh, Rahul Minz, Neha Thakur in the lead roles. The films music was composed by Astitva-The Band. The film, produced by Kirshan Kumar and Sanjeev Malhotra, was released on February 10, 2012.