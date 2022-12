Not Available

‘Castagnoli is the auteur of Valentino Moon, a little Italian gem (is it Rome, is it Venice?) : streets, people, a market, all very quickly and every three seconds (yes it’s Rome and it’s a baroque film by Bernini), a dancing ‘Pierrot’. Pachelbel’s Canon adds to the jubilation. Jouhandeau could have whispered a title to Castagnoli : ‘Life should be a celebration.’ D. Noguez.