One of music's most sought-after conductors guides you through an outstanding concert of works. Internationally acclaimed as an inspired interpreter of Russian music, Valery Gergiev draws exceptional performances from the orchestra to produce a colorful, vibrant and virtuoso evening of music. Acclaimed Classical Works by Prokofiev (Symphonie Classique, Op. 25), Schnittke (Viola Concerto) and Stravinsky (Firebird). Filmed Live at the 2000 Salzburg Festival