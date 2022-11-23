Valiant Venezuela

Not Available

Venezuela was one of the first countries in South America to break away from its Spanish colonial rule, and in spite of it remains one of the most developed countries on the continent. Much of this history is due to the great South American liberator, Simón Bolivar, with many monuments and historic sites dedicated to his memory. The country's Spanish heritage is evident in its culture and in its peoples. This travelogue of Venezuela begins in the port city of La Guaira, one of the stops on Christopher Columbus' new world route. From there, the trip goes on land by motor car over the mountains to the cosmopolitan city of Caracas, capital of the country. From there, the journey heads to the countryside to present the country's vast resources and agriculture, with sugar cane being one of the main crops. The country is dotted with lakes, with Lake Valencia being one of the most well known.