A Swedish poet, Lasse, has travelled around the world for years - alone, independently, restlessly. His heart knows no home except one that a prophecy from his childhood revealed to him: Valkaama, a mysterious place in northern Finland. Lasse always longed to settle there one day, along with Ari, a good friend bound to a wheelchair. In time, Lasses's travels have lost their youthful innocence. He decides to go on one last great journey with Ari. Meanwhile Ari gets in touch with someone who abruptly changes the perspective on his own destiny for the worse. In recent months Lasse has been living with Runa, a privileged young woman from Halmstad. Since the tragic death of her parents she has lived alone with her brother, Max. Runa has looked upon Lasse only as a friend, but as he leaves, she becomes overwhelmed by deep-set emotions. She makes a decision to find him, regardless of the consequences.