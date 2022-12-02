Valkyrie Limited

Not Available

This film is both a picturesque telling of the creation of Richard Wagner’s opera Valkyrie at the Latvian National Opera, as well as a look into the imagination of the production’s director. Featured are the opera’s director Viesturs Kairišs, conductor Andris Nelsons, stage designer Ilmārs Blumbergs and the group of actors that play Wagner’s mythological characters in the phantasmagoric dreamworld of the main protagonist. The film seeks the fragile link between a pragmatically constructed performance and the world of the unconscious that lies within the music and the narrative. It was awarded the FIPRESCI Jury Prize at Lielais Kristaps Film Festival in 2009.