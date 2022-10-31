Not Available

Vayuputhran aka Muthu (Arjun) comes out of the prison with a promise to his jailmate Bala (Prem) that he would take care of his ailing brother Sathish, who is about to undergo a surgery.After visiting Sathish in the hospital, Muthu goes to Vallakottai (from where he gets an assignment) to earn money. His job is to surrender for the murder of Eswarapandian (Suresh), the jameen of Vallakottai, which is to be committed by Eswarapandian’s archrivals Nachiyar (Ashish Vidyarthi) and his brother Sethupathi (Vincent Asokan).At Vallakottai, Muthu meets Anjali (Haripriya) and Veera Sangili (Ganja Karuppu). As scenes unfold, he falls for Anjali and also comes to know that Eswarapandian is harmless and Nachiyar is the one who is to be punished.