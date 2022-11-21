Not Available

This movie is about Sathyaraj who loves Roja one-sided and she marries her uncle. Once Manivannan & Roja's husband get into a fight. Unfortunately Roja & her husband passes away. So Sathyaraj does not marry anyone & Devotes his life for Roja's daughter Sangeetha. Because of this issue there was a break in the family, Lakshmi who is Manivannan wife and Satyaraj's Sister and he were separated. This made Manivannan very angry so he always wants to avenge. Satyaraj save a girl (Meena) from the sea, who doesn't want to divulge her past. As time passes, Meena gets closer into the family and Manorama( mother) asks Sathyaraj to marry Meena. And this creates a problem for Sangeetha as she loses Sathyaraj's attention, she comes out of her family and stays in Manivannan's house. Later Lakshmi explains the whole story to her and lets her go to her father. In the end Meena, Sathyaraj, Sangeetha, Manorama, Goundamani & Senthil live together happily.