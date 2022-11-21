Not Available

Vallarasu (Vijayakanth) is the deputy commissioner of police and a very honest Police Officer who has arrested Wasim Khan a terrorist from Pakistan.He is married and has wife Anjali(Devayani) and 2 children.Vallarasu kills his senior Police officer on knowing who is his senior but who, he realises, is hand-in-glove with terrorists and Anti-National elements. Vallarasu takes the help of some youths who are disillusioned by their inability to join the police force to fight the terrorist and other criminal elements.Vallarasu fights R.Kandasamy a rich man who is behind...