The story is set in the 1990s in a village and discusses the entry of globalization in there in a satirical manner. Vinayan is a young man, who works as an operator in Sreedevi Talkies, an old 'C' class cinema theatre. The owner of the theatre is Madhavan Nair, who is also the godfather of Vinayan. The effects of globalisation start reflecting in the functioning of the theatre.