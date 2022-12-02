Valley of Jehosephat/Version – In Your Mind

Jehosephat is one film shown twice with two soundtracks. It is projected alternately on adjacent walls, the two loops accompanied by two different songs. The Valley of Jehosephat is a roots reggae track by Max Romeo from the late seventies – referring to a biblical valley of judgment. The other is Bryan Ferry’s In Your Mind (1977), which suggests a philosophical quest for personal resolution. The songs accompany footage of the Bloody Sunday Commemoration in Derry. The alternating soundtracks destabilise our reading of the work and force us to re-evaluate / question what it is we think we see, when we realise how the atmosphere is inflected by the different pieces of music.
