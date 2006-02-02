2006

Valley of the Wolves: Iraq

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Release Date

February 2nd, 2006

Studio

Pana Film

The movie opens with a fictionalized depiction of a real-life incident: the arrest on July 4, 2003 of 11 Turkish special forces soldiers and 13 civilians by U.S. forces of the 173rd Airborne commanded by Colonel William C. Mayville in the northern Iraqi Kurdish town of Sulaymaniyah. The Turkish soldiers suppose that this is an ordinary visit from their NATO allies. But this time is different.

Cast

Billy ZaneSam William Marshall
Ghassan MassoudAbdurrahman Halis Karuki
Gurkan UygunMemati Bas
Bergüzar KorelLeyla
Gary BuseyDoctor
Muhammed Necati ŞaşmazPolat Alemdar

