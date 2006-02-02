Valley of the Wolves: Iraq

2006

The movie opens with a fictionalized depiction of a real-life incident: the arrest on July 4, 2003 of 11 Turkish special forces soldiers and 13 civilians by U.S. forces of the 173rd Airborne commanded by Colonel William C. Mayville in the northern Iraqi Kurdish town of Sulaymaniyah. The Turkish soldiers suppose that this is an ordinary visit from their NATO allies. But this time is different.