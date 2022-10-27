Valley of the Wolves: Palestine

After the Freedom Flotilla attempts to bring humanitarian assistance to Gaza refuses to turn back, it is attacked by the Israeli military. In a dramatic battle scene, activists resist and are killed by the Israeli soldiers. A Turkish commando team led by Polat Alemdar (Necati Şaşmaz) travels to West Bank in Palestine, where they launch a campaign against Israeli military personnel in an attempt to track down and eliminate an Israeli general, leader Moşe Ben Eliyezer (Erdal Beşikçioğlu), who is the responsible for the flotilla raid.
