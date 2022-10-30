Not Available

Valo V chronicles three years in the ongoing history of rollerblading, from backyard bowls in Mexico to the architectural wonderland of Barcelona and along thousands of stateside miles to spare. V showcases the pioneering skaters of the Valo Brand who continue to revolutionize our sport, a tradition of Valo since it was founded in 2003. Celebrate a decade of Valo with Jon Julio, Alex Broskow, Erik Bailey, Brandon Smith, Victor Arias, Soichiro Kanashima, Cossimo Tassone, Gav Drumm, Ross Kuhn, Dean Coward, and the rest of the Valo family with V, a film by Ivan Narez.