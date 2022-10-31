Not Available

In 2003, rollerblading legend Jon Julio started the Valo Brand. Since then, Valo has become a leading skate manufacturer and celebrated brand among a devoted, tight-knit community of skaters across the globe. Following two years of filming and travel across some of the most beautiful cities in the world, Valo proudly releases its fourth full-length video, Valo4Life. 4Life—the fourth video from the Valo skate brand—features sections from pro skaters Alex Broskow, Erik Bailey, Brandon Smith, Victor Arias, Soichiro Kanashima, Cosimo Tassone, and Jon Julio. Filmed in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Australia, Montreal, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and more. Along with the main feature, 4Life includes footage from the World Rolling Series and Amateur Inline League contests all over the world, bonus edits, director’s commentary, submissions for 4Life, and other extras to pile up over two hours of viewing time.