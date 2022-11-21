Valu Jada Tolu Beltu

Not Available

The film begins at a village Accha Rao (Rajendra Prasad) an innocent craven leads a rejoicing life. He acquires a constable job, proceeds to take charge where the Station S.I. (Vallabhaneni Janardhan) is malicious. Here, their Head Constable (P. L. Narayana) endears Accha Rao's amiable nature, gives him shelter and his daughter Seeta (Kanaka) loves Accha Rao. Meanwhile, a new scheme commences in the town by a company to sell household goods at the lowest prices. The company agent Peter (Sai Kumar) collects huge amounts as advance from the public. Thereupon, the Company turns fraudulent and the Proprietor's son tries to escape with the money when Peter restricts his way. In that quarrel, accidentally, he dies in the hands of Peter when S.I. takes him into custody and tortures terribly.