Vam - Zadanie

Based on the novel of the same name by Nikolai Cherginets. The film begins in the spring of 1941 and ends with the first months after the liberation of Belarus. In the center of the plot of the film – the story of three brothers Kuprevich. Police Lieutenant Alexei Kuprevich receives an appointment as an operative in one of the districts of Western Belarus. His task – to neutralize the rampant gang there "forest brothers". War begins. Alex and his brother, senior police Lieutenant Peter Kuprevich receive the first combat mission: to destroy the landed settlements under the German assault...