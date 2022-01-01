Not Available

Vaamanan (Tamil: வாமனன்) is a 2009 Tamil action thriller film written and directed by debutant I. Ahmed, who worked as an erstwhile assistant to Kadhir, and starring Jai and newcomer Priya Anand. Produced by P. Kabilan of Dream Valley Corporation, the film features Rahman, Lakshmi Rai, Urvashi, Sampath Raj and 'Thalaivaasal' Vijay in supporting roles, with film score and soundtrack by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the camera was handled by Arvind Krishna. The film was released on 10 July 2009. The story of the film resembles the English movie Following (1998), and the climax resembles a Hollywood movie Enemy of the State (1998).