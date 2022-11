Not Available

Here is Vamp's big live concert at Rockefeller with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra. This is a pure hit parade with one of Norway's most popular bands: "Tir n'a Noir", "Månemannen", "13 Humler", "Kim du nå va" and many more. In addition there is concert footage, interviews and 3 TV shows about the band included in the bonus material. Over 3 and a half hours of Vamp entertainment.