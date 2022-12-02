Vamperotica: Tales from the Blood Vault

Not Available

Nick Kovak, is a washed up B-movie producer who is down on his luck. His films are losing money, none of his friends will return his calls and he's up to his neck in debt to a ruthless mobster. His only chance to save his career as well as his neck is if his newest production is a hit. All he needs to do is find the perfect woman to play "The Vampire Queen" in his movie "Deadly Vampire Bloodsucker". After auditioning a slew of talentless hags, a mesmerizing new "actress" appears and Nick is saved... or so he thinks!!!! This film by Kirk Lindo, creator, writer and artist of the smash hit VAMPEROTICA COMICS brings to life the characters and flavor of the true nature of vampires. Great characters, steamy passion and laugh-out-loud humor make VAMPEROTICA a movie that you'll really want to sink your teeth into! Written and Directed by Kirk Lindo. Starring Model & Actress Glorianne Gilbert and Nick Capiot.