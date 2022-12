Not Available

"Lewis Sargent of 'Huckleberry Finn" fame, now grown up, and Alice Ardell are the principal players in this Standard Comdy which deals with the attempts of a love-sick young couple to wed despite an irate father who shows his temper by demolishing straw hats. They finally elope, resulting in a chase scene. Slapstick comedy of average amusement value". - Synopsis via The Moving Picture World. Originally two reels, one survives.