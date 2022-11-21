Vampirdžija

Not Available

Serafim is a vampire hunter - who wanders through Macedonian villages and destroys the vampired dead man for money. His apprentice is young fellow named Fidan, who Serafim teaches the rough and dangerous vampire craft, along with the alphabet and the insecure life in Macedonia. Vampire man and his student in their surroundings get in struggle with: Macedonian vampires, Turkish Authority and with Komiti (Macedonian Revolutionaries), also with Avdzi - Taburi (paid hunters of Komiti). Fidan experiences damnation of the vampire skill, who doesn't know if Serafim is a God's angel or servant of Devil.