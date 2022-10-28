Vampire Camp

Not Available

World renown vampire fighter, Professor Bartholomew Dubbs is giving a weekend workshop on how to find and kill vampires at his Institute for Vampire Slaying. Little does he know that his class has been infiltrated by vampires and the leader of their coven, Camelia Bumbescu is out to kill Dubbs during the red moon to avenge the death of her lover 300 years earlier by Dubb's great great great great great grandfather Gunter Dubbs. The good Professor has three assistants lead by by Samantha Wilson who try to help but how can they possibly compete against this odd band of misfit vampires.