2006

All the myths about vampires are just that. Crosses, holy water, garlic-they do absolutely nothing! The only thing that can kill a vampire has been injected into Quinn, a rough and rugged hillbilly with a chip on his shoulder. Now he is wanted by both vampires and those who want to destroy them. Quinn's only hope of survival is Karel, a renegade vampire warrior who does the unthinkable--she falls in love with him.