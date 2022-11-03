Vampire Controller

Not Available

Tony Leung Hung Wa contributes a new entry into the hopping vampire and sorcery genre that was at its peak in the mid-eighties. Southern Mao and Northern Ma are professional corpse escorts. They have been given the task of escorting a pair of lovers, Wong and Jenny, to their final resting place. Mao and Ma take on the job, accompanied by their apprentices, and begin their journey. But a dark wizard, Ha La Chak, is on their trail, searching for a secret letter possibly concealed within Wong's body.