“Vampire in Union City” is an independent art house film by MeLu Films. Touching on the classic gothic horror tale of the vampire myth, a demented man obsessed with death and the living dead, roams the City of Union City. His loneliness and vagabond state lead him to complete depression and insanity. The film has become a cult classic, playing at many art galleries around the world. It is an intellectual piece of art; to be seen often and discussed much.