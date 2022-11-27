Vampire Slaughter: Eaten Alive

Not Available

After regaining consciousness on DeathHead Island, The Gore Collector, Tape Head and the now fully-assembled Molly board a ramshackle raft made with wood taken from the actual crucifixion of Christ, and start their trek across the Blood Sea. But first, the creepy crew encounter the inhabitants of the island: a tribe of of drooling albino vampires! As the Red Gortex sucks our heroes into its crimson depths, Molly pops in yet another terrifying tape and insists The Gore Collector lock his eyes on the screen...