Vampire Sunrise is a docudrama thriller set on the dark side of Hollywood, California. It follows two undercover police detectives as they track down a cult of killer vampires. Or not? Vampire Sunrise is the PG version of the Scott Shaw Zen Film Cult Film Classic, Vampire Abstracta. Removed is the nudity that some viewers may find offensive. Replacing it are unused scenes seen in no other version of the film.