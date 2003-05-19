2003

Vampire Vixens - the lip-smacking, long-awaited sequel to the erotic cult hit, The Vampire's Seduction. The fanged and fabulously succulent daughter of Count Dracula has returned once again from beyond the grave. Dracoola (Mia Copia) is her name, and seducing gorgeous women is her game. Dracoola desires only the choicest lesbians, and to that end, she requires the service of the nerdy Eugene Renfield to deliver the hot'n'writhing goods to her lair.