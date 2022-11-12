Not Available

Vampires, a bone-chilling tale of revenge and the triumph of cunning and youth over energy-sucking evil. Lucy (Abigail Mac) innocently describes the surroundings of their new home to her blind step-sister Ella (Shyla Jennings). Invited to the coven by her newest friend Willow (Melissa Moore), Lucy finds herself in a hotbed of lesbian vampires fucking her and negotiating on whether they'll turn her. Things obviously escalate when Lucy wakes at home without a reflection, and Ella doesn't know what to do. But Lucy fucks her stepsister and Ella's cross finally exposes the truth about Lucy. They vow to make things right again, and plot to take over the coven. Their sisterly love compels them, but will a whole pack of energy-sucking lesbian vampires be fooled so easily?