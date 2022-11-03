Vampires and Other Stereotypes

Not Available

Two "Men in Black" wannabees (who are not wearing black) are on the look-out for ridding the planet of supernatural beings. After saving a crooked businessman in a warehouse, they are surprised by three pretty girls and a leather-jacketed boyfriend who are searching for a party. Evidently, they have unwittingly unleashed a kind of portal, endangering us all. Our heroes spend the night trying to survive, as one of the three women has been targeted as a "breeder." She has apparently been chosen for being pretty tough - after all, she does the equivalent of shrugging her shoulders after witnessing her businessman father getting horribly decapitated just inches away. Written by Manfred Gluck