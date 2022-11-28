Vampires: Brighter in Darkness

Brighter in Darkness tells the sexy tale of Toby Brighter, a cute young Englishman, who after a disastrous relationship, is set up on a blind date by his sister Charlotte. Toby's date, Lucas Delmore, is charming, charismatic, and physically flawless. He is everything Toby could have wished for except the fact that Lucas is a 1500 year old Vampire. Before long, Toby is plunged into the dark world of demons, black magic and the supernatural, where nobody is safe and nothing is what it seems...
