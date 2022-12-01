Vampires In Australia

Not Available

For generations, vampires in cinema have fascinated us. Our intrigue never seems to die, and whether they enter our dreams, inspire our sense of style, or even fuel our fantasies and desires, make no mistake - vampires never go out of fashion. In this documentary, we speak to various women from the entertainment industry in Australia. We discuss their obsession with vampires and explore the world's beloved vampire genre. So grab your garlic, a crucifix, and have some holy water on standby as we embark on a journey to talk to the vampires down under!