Vampires reveal their existence to human beings. The media reacts. In the first half, this film examines the reaction of two media outlets as well as the reaction of several college students, captured by a film student conducting man on the street interviews. In the second half of the film, the director has a discussion with the actors about the themes and ideas being used in the first half. Inspired by Peter Watkin's 'La Commune (Paris, 1871)'.