Vampitheatre is about a touring band whose members happen to be of the vampire variety. The band moves town to town, "harvesting" members of their audience to satisfy their bloodlust. Unknown to the band, they are being pursued by an FBI agent intent on finding out why fans of a certain band called "Theatre Peace" keep disappearing. The agent finally catches up with the band, working through the bands manager and record label, only to find herself in a netherworld of danger when she finds out just how far and wide vampires have penetrated into modern society. This is not your grandfather's vampire movie. If you can imagine "Dracula" with a healthy dose of "Spinal Tap", then you have your finger on the pulse of this film.