Tasha runs a strip club which contains a few vampire strippers. She is well aware of the bloodsucker problem as she is one herself. Heather is an all-American girl who applies for a job to pay her way through school. She is hired but it doesn't take long for Tasha to decide that they should suck Heather into their clan. Only a faltering priest named Seamus can save Heather from the horrible prospect of eternal life.