2004

The downtown jungle of Los Angeles home to the downtrodden, forlorn and desperate makes the perfect roost for this trio of ancient one's. When going out to "feed" becomes too dangerous, they concoct a plan to bring their dinner home with a all night massage parlor that offers to cater to the kinkiest of midnight tastes. But when a young woman, who has been evicted by her husband arrives on their doorstep, they don't realize the danger they are letting into their nest.