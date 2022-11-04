Not Available

Vamsodarakudu is a action drama based movie in which, Suryam (Balakrishna) is a physical director in a local college. His mother (Radhika) is a widow. The college in which Suryam work belongs to the industrialist, Sudarshan Rao (Charan Raj). Sudarshan Rao is the brother-in-law of the business magnate Raja (Krishnam Raju). Raja has two sons, Brahmaji and Ravi Babu and Sudarshan Rao has a son, Srihari, and a daughter, Saakshi.Saakshi is a student in the college. Satyabhama (Ramya) works as a junior PD (Physical Director) in the same college. There is a love triangle between Saakshi, Suryam and Satyabhama, After some instance Suryam comes to know that his father is Raja and Rest of the story deals with how all ends well.