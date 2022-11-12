Van Gogh is not to blame

Not Available

Denis Valevsky is a 45 year-old businessman, he owns a furniture factory. He makes a tough business, quarrels with his bored wife and measures his life clearly - with dollar bills. The only thing to be appreciated is money. But the car accident unexpectedly throws Denis out of his routine. Suddenly he starts noticing things that had never interested him before: forms of flowers, silhouettes on the dress of his wife, unusual wall-paper colors... Inspired by these new abilities Denis spends all of his attention painting, gradually throwing all his businesses out of the head. As a result - he misses a profitable deal, partners recall their money back, and when a young lady artist appears in Denis' life, everything turns to complete confusion...