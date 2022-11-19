Van Halen: Largo, Maryland 1982

Not Available

DVD 1: 01 – Romeo Delight 02 – Unchained 03 – Drum Solo 04 – The Full Bug 05 – Runnin With The Devil 06 – Jamie’s Crying 07 – Little Guitars 08 – Where Have All The Good Times Gone 09 – Bass Solo 10 – Hang Em High 11 – Cathedral 12 – Secrets 13 – Everybody Wants Some 14 – Dance The Night Away 15 – Somebody Get Me A Doctor DVD 2: 01 – Ice Cream Man 02 – Intruder/Pretty Women 03 – Guitar Solo 04 – Aint Talking Bout Love 05 – Bottoms Up! 06 – You Really Got Me 07 – Happy Trails 08 – David Lee Roth Interview 09 – Unchained 10 – So This Is Love? 11 – Pretty Woman