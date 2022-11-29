Not Available

Van Halen "Unleashed" was a documentary produced and aired on MTV first in 1986 and repeatedly through 1987. This is the direct recording from my VHS from the first airing. Van Halen had become Van Hagar. It was fresh. Literally, that's what we called it in the '80s. Play Vice City to hear "fresh" said. Van Hagar was more like Journey or Boston meets Van Halen. It is certainly different than David Lee Roth penned Van Halen. I loved it then, love it now, and again, it's different. Live, the band was having fun playing a lot of covers again, like in the club days. It's interesting comparing these works. In Unleashed Hagar and Van Halen discuss the fact they play a lot of covers live because 5150 was nine songs, there were a couple Hagar songs to be played, a couple old Van Halen songs to play, and time left over to jam.