Not Available

A coven of vampires have hatched a deadly scheme - kidnap college students and hold them for ransom. Led by the unconventional Master Vampire, the coven decides to use the ransom money to move to Transylvania and finally live in peace. However, Doctor Van Helsing is hot on their trails, and a woman scorned seeking revenge against the vampires may just boil over into a thrilling conclusion that has to be seen to be believed.