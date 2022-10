Not Available

Vana Yuddham (English: Forest war) is a 2013 Tamil film directed by A. M. R. Ramesh, based on the notorious forest brigand Veerappan. Kishore plays the role of Veerappan in the film, which also features Arjun and Vijayalakshmi in the lead. It is made as a bilingual, being simultaneously shot in Kannada as Attahasa.