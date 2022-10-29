Not Available

"Vancouver Midnight Movies" are a patriotic music video tribute to the city and people of Vancouver; for being the most glamorous, peaceful and party oriented city in Canada. Local actors and dancers parade over Surrey, New Westminster, Burrard Street, Robson Street, Davie Street and all over downtown Vancouver in a celebration of the city's happiness and fancy life style. The videos explore multiple themes based on sex, religion, fashion, glamour, dance , music, cityscapes and fantasy life. A compilation of endless music videos by Omer Pasha as leading vocalist/singer takes you on an endless voyage of eccentric ecstasy of dance, animation, sexuality, religion, spirituality, crazy fun, fashion, vogue all over Vancouver that can be called the craziest fun of your entire life.